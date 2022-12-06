Kids come first for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

According to TMZ, the rapper was invited over to Kardashian’s home on Monday night to celebrate their son Saint West’s 7th birthday.

Ye reportedly spent several hours at the celebration, though it is unknown who else was in attendance.

The fun with his dad came after Saint spend the day hanging out with his mom, aunt Kourtney and cousin Reign at Disneyland.

Kardashian also took Saint and a group of friends to see the L.A. Rams play on Sunday, even getting them field access and a suite to watch the game from.

Last week, West and Kardashian settled their divorce terms, with Ye agreeing to pay $200,000 per month in child support while they each share “equal access” to their children.