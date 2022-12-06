Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Daisy Jones and The Six - Photo: Lacey Terrell/Prime video

Riley Keough and Billy Dunne are rock stars in Prime Video’s “Daisy Jones & The Six”.

The streamed announced its new musical-drama series based on the popular book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid on Tuesday. It follows the rise and fall of a famous band in 1977, Daisy Jones & The Six, as they take over the world and subsequently fall apart.

READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Jet To NYC As Princess Diana’s Ex-Butler Takes Swipe At Pair Over Documentary Trailer: ‘Self-Obsessed Narcissism’

The series stars Riley Keough as Daisy Jones, Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne, Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree, Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rhodes, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, and Tom Wright as Teddy Price, with a special guest appearance by Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes.

Daisy Jones and The Six – Photo: Pamella Littky/Prime video

Daisy Jones and The Six – Photo: Lacey Terrell/Prime video

Daisy Jones and The Six – Photo: Lacey Terrell/Prime video

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber created the series based on the novel, with the original author Reid serving as a producer. Neustadter is executive producing and co-showrunning with Will Graham, who also serves as an executive producer.

READ MORE: Jonah Hill Butts Heads With Eddie Murphy In ‘You People’ Trailer

“Daisy Jones & The Six” premiere exclusively on Prime Video March 3, with new episodes being released every Friday through March 24.