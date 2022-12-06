Click to share this via email

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson are feeling the glow of pregnancy.

On Monday night, the couple stepped out for a date night at a hockey game between the New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden.

READ MORE: Keke Palmer Announces She’s Pregnant, Reveals Baby Bump During ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut

They were spotted at the game, holding hands and posing for photos from their seats.

Jackson, a running back in the NFL, and Palmer both got into the hockey spirit, repping the the home team with Rangers hats.

The couple’s date night came after a big weekend, in which Palmer hosted Global’s “Saturday Night Live”, where she announced the happy new that she is expecting her first child.

READ MORE: Keke Palmer Thanks ‘Other Half’ Darius Daulton Jackson, Following Pregnancy Reveal On ‘Saturday Night Live’

“There’s some rumours going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!,” the 29-year-old said, showing off her baby bump.

Jackson also shared the new on his Instagram Story, captioning the post, “2023 ❤️.”