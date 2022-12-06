Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

King Charles III meets members of the public during a walkabout whilst visiting Luton Town Hall on December 6, 2022 in Luton, England.

King Charles III reportedly had to deal with another egging incident on Tuesday.

According to the BBC, Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of common assault after he was said to have launched an egg at the royal.

The incident occurred during a walkabout in Luton, U.K. outside the town hall.

As per usual, the monarch was said to have kept his cool and was reportedly steered away from crowds by his security team before continuing to meet fans.

READ MORE: King Charles And Camilla To Join Kate Middleton And Prince William At Second Royal Christmas Carol Service

During his Luton visit, the King also met with community leaders, including from the Ghana Society, the Royal British Legion and the Luton Town football academy, the BBC stated.

He officially opened the Guru Nanak Gurdwara temple, as well as boarding the DART (Direct Air-Rail Transit); which is a new airport shuttle.

READ MORE: King Charles III’s Crown Leaves Tower Of London Ahead Of Coronation

The latest egging incident comes after a lone protestor attempted to throw eggs at him, narrowly mising, in York, U.K. last month.

WATCH: Here is the moment eggs were thrown at King Charles by a protestor in York as he and the Queen Consort arrived in the city this morning.

🎥 @itvnews pic.twitter.com/b82XQlQPZf — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) November 9, 2022

A man was detained by police following the incident, and in the video, crowds are heard booing the protestor.

See more in the clip below.