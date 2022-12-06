Piers Morgan has made it clear over the years that he isn’t a fan of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, so he obviously wasn’t thrilled when they used an old sound bite of him in the trailer for their new documentary.

The clip, which was recorded before Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May 2018, saw Morgan state the former “Suits” actress was “becoming a royal rock star.”

Morgan shared the teaser on Twitter, alongside the caption: “BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite use my voice to flog their ghastly new series. I’m traumatized by this exploitation.”

BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite use my voice to flog their ghastly new series. I’m traumatised by this exploitation. https://t.co/D3QdXPXC6z — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 5, 2022

Not ending the tweets there, Morgan also claimed some of the paparazzi shots used in the clip weren’t taken when they were around.

He posted:

They already tell yet another lie in the first trailer with the Harry Potter paparazzi shot. These two wouldn’t know the truth if it slapped them round their latte-encrusted tiaras. https://t.co/ljK9B9d5Hh — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 5, 2022

Morgan later slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for flying to New York City on a private plane to receive a human rights award at the Ripple of Hope gala on Tuesday.

Environmental warrior race-baiters Meghan & Harry catch yet another private jet to accept award for trashing their family with unsubstantiated racism allegations. Beyond parody. https://t.co/eODAZ61Mjj — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 6, 2022

Back in March 2021, Morgan escalated his hatred for Harry and Meghan after storming off the set of “Good Morning Britain” during a heated debate about the pair’s much-talked about Oprah Winfrey interview.

He’s since refused to apologize for what he said, with Meghan herself reportedly being among those to file a complaint to the show.

It’s thought Meghan “raised concerns about how Morgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide,” after she spoke about having suicidal thoughts during the Winfrey chat, according to ITV News’ royal editor Chris Ship.