“Wednesday” is unstoppable when it comes to racking up big viewership numbers for Netflix.

In fact, the Tim Burton-directed “Addams Family” spinoff series has topped Netflix’s weekly list of its most-watched shows for the second consecutive week since its release.

According to a Netflix press release, the eight-episode series was viewed by more than 341.2 million households in its second week of release, easily taking the No. 1 spot (the second and third most-watched for the week were sci-fi thriller “1899” with 87.89 million and the fifth season of “The Crown” with 42.36 million, respectively).

That’s not the only record the series has set. According to Netflix viewing numbers, “Wednesday” is now the streamer’s third most-watched English-language series ever, with a total of more than 752 million hours viewed.

While the series still ranks behind “Stranger Things 4” and “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story” (which currently hold the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively), there’s a good chance that “Wednesday” could surpass those in the weeks to come if viewership continues to hold strong.