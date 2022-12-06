Selena Gomez had a childhood crush on Cole Sprouse.

On Monday night, the “Only Murders in the Building” star appeared on “The Tonight Show”, and revealed her infatuation with her Disney Channel co-star as when she was younger.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Teases ‘Feel Good’ New Music

“Yes, I did… and my first kiss was his brother!” she said when asked about it, before clarifying, “On TV! They wrote it in the script that way.”

Host Jimmy Fallon asked whether she had hoped to get the kissing scene with Cole, instead of his brother Dylan.

“I can’t say that. That wasn’t what it was. I think I felt much better that it wasn’t him ’cause I think I would have probably been an idiot,” she said.

When Fallon asked if Cole was actually the love of her life, Gomez jokingly agreed, “He was the love of my life.”

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Says Her Documentary Has Allowed Her To Make ‘Wonderful’ Connections With People

Gomez first revealed her old crush on Cole in an Instagram post back in 2019, showing off her romantic graffiti, which also included a heart reading “Selena + Juan.”

“Apparently my heart was very conflicted between Juan and Cole Sprouse when I was 11..,” she wrote, with Cole taking to the comments to joke: “Always Juan-upping me.”