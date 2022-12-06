Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler have an epic “Airheads” reunion for Variety‘s new Actors on Actors issue.

The actors take a trip down memory lane, all the way back to the 90s when they first worked together on the 1994 comedy “Airheads” where they played two band members who hijack a radio station out of desperation to make it big.

However, Sandler reveals that Fraser almost wasn’t cast as singer Chazz Darby.

The “Grown Ups” actor explains that, at the time, he discovered Fraser, who was then known best for portraying an unfrozen caveman in “Encino Man”, and had to fight for him to be a part of “Airheads”.

“The director, Michael Lehmann, was very against you. He was like, ‘I don’t get it. I don’t see the caveman being in the movie.’ And I just said, ‘He can do other s**t, man’,” Sandler recalls.

“I eventually went to his house at like 4 in the morning, woke him up, and I said, ‘Just know Adam Sandler ain’t going to be in ‘Airheads’ unless old Fraser is in it.’ So he changed his little tune,” he continues.

“You had a good life because of me,” Sandler jokes about his former co-star

Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler in “Airheads” — Photo: Snap/Shutterstock

The actors add that Pauly Shore, who starred opposite of Fraser in “Encino Man” also didn’t want Fraser to be in “Airheads”.

“He kept saying, ‘Just in case we do ‘Encino 2,’ I don’t want him doing other s**t’,” Sandler recalls. “And I said, ‘Don’t do that to him.’”

Fraser insists that Shore’s opposition was simply because he “wanted to be in ‘Airheads'” himself, to which Sandler agrees: “He did. He wanted David Arquette’s part.”

In light of the actors’ “Airheads” reunion, Fraser recently happened to find a keepsake from the films’ set, which Sandler says was “one of the best shoots of my life.”

“I have a cassette at home — an actual cassette — of the demo that we did,” he tells Sandler of their song from the movie titled “Degenerated”. “I found it in a box of crap at my desk.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sandler details how a stunt on “Airheads” left him injured while Fraser recalls how another one of his films- 1997’s “George on the Jungle”- left him so starved for carbohydrates that he forgot his own ATM code. The former onscreen aspiring rock musicians also chat about their upcoming films “The Whale” and “Hustle” among other topics.

Variety‘s Actors on Actors issue comes out on Dec. 7.