While ABC contemplates its next move after pulling T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach off the air in the wake of allegations the “Good Morning America” co-anchors, who are each married to others, were having an affair, sources are coming forward to allege that Holmes’ cheating on his wife with a co-worker is nothing new.

According to a report from Page Six, sources are claiming that Holmes has cheated on wife Marilee Fiebig with other women at “Good Morning America” over the years.

In addition to the outlet’s earlier that report that Holmes had a three-year affair with “GMA” producer Natasha Singh that began in 2016, “multiple sources” allege that he had an extramarital affair with at least one other staffer.

READ MORE: T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Reportedly Taken Off The Air Amid Scandal

“T.J.’s cheating with ABC staffers was definitely one of the reasons why they were yanked off,” a source tells Page Six. “It has become a distraction.”

However, there have been other issues that may have led to Holmes being taken off the air.

“He’s also a d**k to producers. No one likes working with him,” adds the insider. “He yells and has the biggest ego.”

READ MORE: Mindy Kaling Pokes Fun At Ongoing Amy Robach-T.J. Holmes Controversy

On Monday, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced that Holmes and Robach would no longer be hosting “GMA3” because the cheating allegations had become an “internal and external distraction.”

However, a source tells Page Six that it’s unlikely that the two will be “off for good.”