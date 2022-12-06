Click to share this via email

Hugh Grant is getting the royal welcome.

Deadline reports the actor will have a guest starring role in HBO’s upcoming limited series “The Palace”.

The series follows the downfall of an authoritarian regime within the palace walls. The ensemble cast includes Kate Winslet, Matthias Schoenaerts and Andrea Riseborough. Grant’s role has yet to be revealed.

The actor last teamed up with the network on their limited series “The Undoing” which earned him Emmy, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild nods.

Fans of the actor can see him play the villain Forge Fletcher in “Dungeons & Dragons” starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and others, which is set for release in March.

“The Palace” comes from the minds of “Succession” creators Will Tracy and Frank Rich and “The Queen” director Stephen Frears. Winslet also serves as an executive producer with Frank Rich and Tracey Seaward.