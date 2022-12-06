Kim Kardashian is taking legal action against one of her more deluded fans.

As TMZ reports, the “Kardashians” star was granted a five-year order of protection against restraining order against Andre Persaud, based on her claims that he’d been stalking her.

In court documents obtained by the outlet, Kardashian — via her attorney — alleged that Persaud had shown up at her home at least three times in August, claiming to be armed (Kardashian confirmed she and Persaud had never met).

In addition, she alleged Persaud posted about her on social media. As Kardashian stated, through he attorney, in one post he had “claimed that I had been communicating with him telepathically.”

The order states that Persaud must maintain a minimum distance from Kardashian of 100 years, and that he is also prohibited from owning or possessing a gun; if he has any guns currently, he’s been ordered to surrender them to law enforcement.