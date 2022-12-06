BTS‘ music label has issued a message to fans ahead of Jin’s army enlistment.

The 30-year-old member of the world-famous South Korean boy band will “fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army,” Big Hit Music said in a statement. “Please note that we will not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment.”

The label further asked the group’s devoted fans, known as ARMY, to not visit the site of the entrance ceremony.

“The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts,” the statement continued. “We also advise you not to get adversely affected by purchasing unauthorized tours or product packages illegally using artist IP. Our company will take necessary action against any attempts at commercial activity making unauthorized use of such IP.”

While they did not disclose further details about when Jin’s service will begin, the label asked “for your continued love and support for Jin until he finishes his military service and comes back.”

The message concluded, “Our company will also strive to provide every support he needs during this time.”

In October, the label confirmed the group’s members would fulfill their mandatory military service requirements, with Jin being the first to enlist.

“Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans,” Big Hit Music said at the time.

The organization added, “Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.”

