Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating the yuletide season in style.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Lopez took to Instagram to share an array of holiday-themed selfies, in which she’s outfitted head to toe in red.

Wearing a red belt atop a red blazer and loose-fitting trouser, JLo accented the look with oversized red sunglasses and a quilted leather Valentino bag — which had been monogramed with “JLo” in large white letters.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez And Simu Liu Are Making Holiday Sweaters Look Sexy

She also chose different backdrops for the pics, ranging from a teal-hued sofa to the family Christmas tree.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas 💚🎄♥️,” Lopez wrote in the caption, along with the hashtag #ThisIsMeNow, plugging her latest album, This Is Me…Now, a 20-years-later follow up to 2002’s This Is Me…Then.