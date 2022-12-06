Jennifer Lopez is celebrating the yuletide season in style.
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Lopez took to Instagram to share an array of holiday-themed selfies, in which she’s outfitted head to toe in red.
Wearing a red belt atop a red blazer and loose-fitting trouser, JLo accented the look with oversized red sunglasses and a quilted leather Valentino bag — which had been monogramed with “JLo” in large white letters.
She also chose different backdrops for the pics, ranging from a teal-hued sofa to the family Christmas tree.
“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas 💚🎄♥️,” Lopez wrote in the caption, along with the hashtag #ThisIsMeNow, plugging her latest album, This Is Me…Now, a 20-years-later follow up to 2002’s This Is Me…Then.