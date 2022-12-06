Viewers of “The Daily Show” will no doubt be saddened when Trevor Noah exits the show next month after seven years as host.

However, a recent announcement from Comedy Central should dull fans’ pain a bit, revealing that while the selection process for a new host takes place the show will feature an array of rotating guest hosts.

According to Comedy Central (as reported by CNN), when “The Daily Show” returns with new episodes in mid-January, guest hosts will include Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D. L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans.

In addition, “Daily Show” correspondents and contributors — presumably both past and present — are also “set to host with additional details to be announced” in the coming weeks.

“As we enter Trevor’s final week, we want to thank him for his many contributions,” said Chris McCarthy, president/CEO of Paramount Media Networks, in a statement.

“Trevor redefined the show, as did Jon Stewart before him, and as we look to the future, we are excited to reimagine it yet again with the help of this incredible list of talent and correspondents along with the immensely talented ‘Daily Show’ team,” McCarthy added.

Trevor Noah’s final episode of “The Daily Show” will air Thursday, Dec. 8.