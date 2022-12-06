Click to share this via email

(L-R) Lily Collins and Ashley Park attend the "Emily In Paris" season 3 world premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees on December 06, 2022 in Paris, France.

Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Kate Walsh made a stunning case at “Emily In Paris” season 3 Paris world premiere held at Theatre Des Champs Elysees on Dec 6. in the city of light.

Lily Collins walked the red carpet in Saint Laurent cut-out dress showing off her abs. She was accompanied by her husband Charlie McDowell, who complemented her in a beige suit. Collins finished out her look with gold cuffs and a gorgeous smile!

Ashley Park glittered in gold Valentino. Her co-star Camille Razat also opted for Valentino – her choice for the evening was a feather-embroidered pant and matching top. Kate Walsh and Philippine Leroy Beaulieu also matched the fashion enthusiasm of their co-stars.

Swipe for chic moments from the red carpet:

Meanwhile, a special guest from Netflix fam was also in attendance. ‘Thing’ from Netflix’s current favorite show “Wednesday” walked the red carpet (is that a new manicure, Thing). Sofia Carson, Kim Cattrall and Harry Jowsey were also in attendance.

“Emily In Paris” season 3 will premiere on Netflix on Dec 21.