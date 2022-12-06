Final casting has been announced for “Danzig”, a new Canadian-made feature inspired by the 2012 Danzig Street shooting in the Toronto suburb of Scarborough.

Confirmed to join the project in leading roles are actress and Juno-winning singer-songwriter Fefe Dobson and Iñigo Pascual, whose credits include “Monarch” and “Jo Koy: In His Elements”.

Director-producer Ron Dias and writer-producer Joanne Jansen — who last collaborated on 2020’s “Bite of a Mango” — reunite to tell the story of two individuals whose worlds collide in the midst of one of Toronto’s worst mass shootings.

Joanne Jansen and Ron Dias. Photo: Marvin Morgan

“Claiming the lives of two, young, innocent victims and leaving 24 injured, this senseless act of violence at the 2012 Danzig Street BBQ caused a painful ripple through the Scarborough community still felt today,” reads a press release for the upcoming film. “Re-telling this tragic event from a community lens, Ron & Aussie Productions seek to shed light on this story, ensuring it is recognized as a part of Canadian history.”

“I know our team needs to treat the Danzig Street shooting story with delicacy while capturing the raw and gritty emotion of this tragedy,” said Dias in a statement. “The key to the success of this project is to ensure we have extensive community representation in the form of cast, crew and creatives. We are looking to tell this story while at the same time uplifting the Scarborough community reinvesting and supporting local businesses and suppliers wherever possible. I may be the director but I am telling the story with the community by my side.”