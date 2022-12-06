Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen, who met when they were housemates in the 2018 season of “Big Brother”, have reportedly called it quits on their four-year relationship.

Us Weekly cites “multiple sources” who claim that the pair, who got engaged in January 2021, have called of their engagement and gone their separate ways.

“They broke up a while ago,” one source tells the outlet, noting that most of the couple’s friends have been keeping quiet about the breakup as they weren’t sure if they were just on a “break” or if they were done for good.

Following their experience on “Big Brother”, Crispen and Rummans remained inseparable.

“Literally every single day since we got out of the house, we’ve never spent more than three nights apart,” Rummans told Us Weekly in 2020 while Crispen was sequestered inside the “Big Brother: All-Stars” house.

“We spent three nights apart one time. Our lives are just so interconnected. We are one person. This is what I tell people: It feels like someone ripped my arm off and my leg off, and then they strapped a 20-pound backpack on my back and said, ‘Go run a marathon now.’ I’m like, this is impossible,” she said at the time.