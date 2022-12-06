Click to share this via email

It’s been awhile since SZA released her last album, but her followup to 2017’s CTRL is about to arrive.

During one of her two performances as musical guest on the Dec. 3 edition of “Saturday Night Live”, text reading “SOS December 9th” appeared in the background, announcing that the new album will be arriving on Friday, Dec. 9.

On Monday, Dec. 5, SZA took to Twitter to share the album’s track list, which also revealed the array of special guests who appear on SOS, including Don Tolliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott and Wu Tang Clan alum Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

Which version for back tracklist?🤔 pic.twitter.com/15Ha5InNzu — SZA (@sza) December 5, 2022

In addition, she also shared an album trailer for SOS on YouTube.

Check out the full track list below:

“SOS”

“Kill Bill”

“Seek & Destroy”

“Low”

“Love Language”

“Blind”

“Used” ft. Don Toliver

“Snooze”

“Notice Me”

“Gone Girl”

“Smoking On My Ex Pack”

“Ghost In The Machine” ft. Phoebe Bridgers

“FZF”

“Nobody Gets Me”

“Conceited”

“Special”

“Too Late”

“Far”

“Shirt”

“Open Arms” ft. Travis Scott

“I Hate U”

“Good Days”

“Forgiveless” ft. Ol’ Dirty Bastard