Justin Bieber is ready to satiate fans’ thirst in a sustainable, environmentally friendly way.

Last week, Bieber and business partner Micah Cravalho visited Quatar in the midst of the FIFA World Cup festivities, where they introduced their new water technology company, Generosity.

An offshoot of their Generosity bottled water brand, reports CNN, the new project aims to offer premium alkaline water in refillable fountains located worldwide

During their visit to the World Cup, the duo showcased 150 fountains in order to provide an example of how Generosity works.

“I want the world to have access to the best water. I also want countries to know how to best protect their people. The overuse of plastic is hurting us, we need to be more sustainable,” Bieber explained.

While the result is fresh, clean water, the aim is to reduce the use of single-serve plastic containers.

“We aspire to be the global leader in water technology, empowering consumers with refillable products as an alternative to single-use packaging,” said Generosity co-founder Cravalho.

During their trip, Bieber and Cravalho met with Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, sister of Qatar’s emir.

“Having participated in beach clean-up efforts in Qatar for many years, I have witnessed first-hand the effect of pollution on our natural environment,” she said in a statement. “Through initiatives such as those undertaken by Generosity and the Supreme Committee, and projects such as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Art water bottles, which bring together the global artistic community to advocate for a more sustainable future, we are all encouraged to play our part during the World Cup and beyond.”