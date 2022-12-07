Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City.

Meghan Markle just gave a subtle nod to her late mother-in-law. Meghan, who attended the 2022 Ripple of Hope Gala Tuesday evening alongside Prince Harry, sported a special piece of jewelry previously belonging to Princess Diana.

Bringing the glam in a white off-the-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit, Meghan paired the dress with a black clutch and matching black heels, but it was that beautiful blue ring that really stood out. It’s not the first time Meghan’s worn the gem either. She previously sported the stunner during her wedding reception.

A Kensington Palace official confirmed to ET at the time that the aquamarine ring belonged to Diana, and was gifted to Meghan by Harry on their wedding day.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Kerry Kennedy arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Diana was photographed wearing the ring at a fundraising event for Christie’s just weeks before her tragic death in August 1997. She also was photographed wearing it in Australia the previous year.

The bright, emerald-cut ring was unmissable in photos taken during Harry and Meghan’s special day, as the happy bride waved to well-wishers while she and the Duke of Sussex departed for their private second reception.

Diana, Princess Of Wales Wearing An Embroidered Cocktail Dress Designed By Fashion Designer Catherine Walker At The Private Viewing And Reception At Christie’s To Raise Funds For The Aids Crisis Trust And The Royal Marsden Hospital Cancer Fund. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

The ring proved to be the perfect accessory for Tuesday evening, which marked a special moment for Harry and Meghan, as they were honoured with the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award which recognized their human rights work in mental health, racial injustice, and their social impact through the Archewell Foundation.