It’s been quite a year.

This week, Google revealed its top searches in Canada, revealing what was on people’s minds as the big events of 2022 went down.

READ MORE: Drake, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd Are Spotify’s Most-Streamed Artists In Canada For 2022

Topping the list of search trends was the viral puzzle game Wordle, which had social media users sharing their little green squares. The game was soon bought by The New York Times. A very Canadian take on the game, Canuckle, also made the list.

Following behind that was Ukraine, which was invaded earlier in the year by Russian forces and continues to be embroiled in a war.

The World Cup, one of the biggest sporting events in the world, also made It on the list at no. 3.

Also on the list was Johnny Deep, whose defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard over her claims to have been a domestic violence victim captured media and social media attention for weeks over the summer.

Will Smith caused a stir at the Oscars when he slapped host Chris Rock live onstage, creating perhaps the most memorable TV moment of the year.

On the sadder side of things, Queen Elizabeth, Betty White, Bob Saget and Anne Heche, who all died this year, also appeared in the Top 10.

READ MORE: Canada’s Most Popular TikTok Videos Of 2022, From Talking Parrots To Hilarious Pranks

Google also revealed its top search trends in a few more specific areas, including news, celebrities, movies and more.

Top Canadian News Search Trends

1. Ukraine

2. Rogers outage

3. Monkeypox

4. Lisa LaFlamme

5. CNE

6. U.S. Midterm Elections

7. Saskatchewan stabbings

8. World Cup 2022

9. Oscars 2022

10. Freedom Convoy 2022

Top Canadian Search Questions

1. Why is Russia attacking Ukraine?

2. Why is Rogers down?

3. Why did Will slap Chris?

4. Why is Ukraine not in NATO?

5. Why is there a formula shortage?

6. Why is gas so expensive right now?

7. Why are truckers protesting?

8. Why is there a Tylenol shortage?

9. Why is Crypto currency going down?

10. Why did Liz Truss resign?

Top Celebrities

1. Johnny Depp

2. Will Smith

3. Amber Heard

4. Chris Rock

5. Adam Levine

6. King Charles

7. Jada Pinkett Smith

8. Julia Fox

9. Bruce Willis

10. Mary J. Blige

Top Movies

1. Encanto

2. Top Gun

3. The Batman

4. Thor Love and Thunder

5. Turning Red

6. Black Adam

7. Everything Everywhere All at Once

8. Morbius

9. Uncharted

10. Don’t Worry Darling

Top TV Series

1. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

2. Euphoria

3. Stranger Things

4. Inventing Anna

5. The Watcher

6. House of the Dragon

7. Moon Knight

8. Yellowstone

9. The Boys

10. The Summer I Turned Pretty

Top Sports Searches

1. World Cup

2. Olympic medal count

3. Calgary Flames

4. Olympics

5. CFL scores

6. T20 World Cup 2022

7. Asia Cup 2022

8. Canada Soccer

9. Golden State Warriors

10. Indian Wells tennis

Top Athletes

1. Guy Lafleur

2. Novak Djokovic

3. Antonio Brown

4. Serena Williams

5. Eileen Gu

6. Kamila Valieva

7. Felix Auger Aliassime

8. Mitchell Miller

9. Johnny Gaudreau

10. Kirby Dach