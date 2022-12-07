Shania Twain is being recognized for the icon she is.

On Tuesday night, the Canadian country singer received the Icon Award at this year’s People’s Choice Awards for her incredible career.

Wow… was last night a dream @peopleschoice?? 🥰 Thank you for this award, thank you for calling me an icon!! 🥹 It's really still so wonderful to feel like you have created a legacy, like your contribution to the world has been meaningful in some way. Thank you. ❤️ #PCAs pic.twitter.com/K036b1aq7L — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) December 7, 2022

“Oh my gosh, this is such a privilege and a dream! Am I dreaming? Thank you so much for presenting me with this award and highlighting my work for having a significant impact,” she said, accepting the award. “I don’t know if that’s the right thing to say, but it’s always my wish to inspire people with my music.”

She continued, “I always miss my mother at these moments my life. She would have loved watching her little girl living this moment right now. But my fans, my friends, my team — you are the ones, who really fill that space… not my mother’s space. But you’re here with me, you’re celebrating, we’re celebrating together, and you’ve made me feel loved and special my whole working life. I’ll always be grateful for that.”

Twain added, “From a very young age I turned to songwriting as a form of escapism. This is my go-to place. It never occurred to me how powerful lyrics can become when you are able to record and share them with the world. The biggest honor is that people have found strength and inspiration in my work. Thank you and I love you for that.”

The 57-year-old singer also got onstage to perform during the awards show, singing a medley of hits, along with her recent single “Waking Up Dreaming”.

Twain also recently announced her next studio album, Queen of Me, and a 49-stop world tour.