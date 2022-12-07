Ryan Reynolds had nothing but praise for his family as he accepted the Icon Award at Tuesday’s People’s Choice Awards.

The Canadian actor was presented with the gong by his “Free Guy” costar Lil Rel Howery, with him joking as he took to the stage, “I feel like I’m at my funeral, except I get to leave. I guess I finally tested positive for icon. Been avoiding it for years but here we are.”

He insisted there were too many people to thank given his lengthy career at this point, but insisted his thank you list “starts with my family and it ends with my family.”

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Apologizes For ‘Inexcusable’ Instagram Faux Pas After Blake Lively Calls Him Out

Reynolds made sure to give a shoutout to his mom Tammy and three brothers, one of whom joined him at the star-studded bash, as well as his late dad James, who passed away in 2015.

The star told the crowd, “Boy, if he could see all the things going on, he wouldn’t be impressed with this stuff; he’d be the most blown away by his three little granddaughters,” referencing his and wife Blake Lively’s little ones James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

READ MORE: See Blake Lively’s Hilarious Reaction To Ryan Reynolds’ Choreographed Dance Video

Reynolds then thanked his pregnant wife Lively, before adding of their kids: “It’s gonna be a fourth child very soon. If it happens tonight while I’m here I will be looking for a couch to sleep on for a little while…” joking that his fellow Canadian Shania Twain probably has an amazing couch.

The actor went on, “But Blake and my girls, you are quite literally my heart, my hope, my happiness. I joke that my family exhausts me, but in reality you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve.”