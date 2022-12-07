Chrishell Stause ditched her filter early Wednesday morning after appearing at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards the night before. The 41-year-old “Selling Sunset” star took to Twitter to air her grievances against the award show after claiming she was not allowed to bring her partner, G Flip, as her date.

“I am on the sauce a bit so I will prob regret this later. BUT people’s choice didn’t allow me to bring my partner to the awards. I could ONLY bring a plus 1 if it was a cast member. Wtf,” Stause wrote after posting several videos of herself on her Instagram Stories dancing and drinking at an after-party. “Sure this means I will never be nominated again but honestly fu.”

Stause went on to claim that some of her co-stars were allowed to bring plus ones who were not in the cast but despite being individually nominated for Best Reality Star in addition to being nominated with her cast, Stause was not permitted her own plus one. She added that her 28-year-old Australian singer-songwriter partner is not in the country and wouldn’t have been able to attend the awards show, but noted that she had been fighting to bring them.

“G isn’t in the country so ended up not being able to go anyway but we only realized that recently. Up until a few days ago I was fighting to get them in and only to see everyone invited. Gtfoh,” she continued. “If you are going to invite the whole cast of #sellingsunset @peopleschoice awards then why did my plus one HAVE to be a cast member or other wise told I do not get a plus one..?? If no other cast invited then that would make sense but…”

Responding to one fan, Stause pointed out again that some of her co-stars were permitted to bring a plus one from outside of the cast while she was not.

“Clearly what I was told was not the reason and no one tried to clear it up,” she wrote. “I love the idea of the ‘people’s choice’ but this Hollywood game is f**ked.”

After another fan suggested she reach out to the awards show and then share their response, Stause replied, “Oh I have. Putting it on twitter was the very last result of endless back and forth for weeks about it.”

Stause concluded her online rant by tweeting, “I get it- there are WAY bigger issues. But these are the things people normally don’t say out loud unless they have multiple correspondence receipts and have had one too many tequilas and dgaf.”

“Selling Sunset” lost out to “The Kardashians” for Best Reality TV Show and similarly, Stause lost out to Khloé Kardashian for Best Reality TV Star at Tuesday’s show.

The couple first went public with their romance in May after Stause starred in G Flip’s steamy music video for their song, “Get Me Outta Here.”

Back in September, Stause praised her non-binary love on Instagram in a birthday tribute post, writing, “Imagine you took all of the things you love about an emotionally intelligent secure man, and all the things you love about a strong loving caring woman, and blended them together to make one magical human. Oh and it would be cool if they could also be a sexy musical genius that is hilarious and maybe give them a hot Australian accent too because why not.🤯”

Back in June, Stause opened up to ET after attending the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted with G Flip, where she won the Best Reality TV Star award.

“We had the best time tonight. Honestly, I can’t even explain to you how it feels to have G on one side of me that just supports me so much, and then to have the whole cast,” she told ET at the time. “It’s just one of those things that, normally, you can’t compute that that would work out and be so supportive and so much love, but we are all really mature and we all really, truly love each other. I love my cast and I wouldn’t be here without them, so I’m very happy. I’m very grateful.”

