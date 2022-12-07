From one Canadian to another.

On Tuesday night, Shania Twain took the stage to perform at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, and she gave fellow Canuck Ryan Reynolds a big shoutout.

During her medley of hits, the country singer switched up the lyrics in “That Don’t Impress Me Much”, replacing Brad Pitt’s name with Reynolds.

“OK, so you’re Ryan Reynolds,” she sang. “That don’t impress me much.”

Sharing the clip on his Instagram Story, the actor reacted, “This may be the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

It was a big night for both stars. Along with her performance, Twain was the recipient of the year’s Music Icon Award.

“I always miss my mother at these moments in my life,” Twain said, accepting the prize. “She would have loved watching her little girl living this moment right now. But you know what? My fans, my friends, my team, you are the ones who really fill that space. I mean, not my mother’s space, but I just think that you’re here with me, and we’re celebrating together, and you’ve made me feel loved and special my whole working life and I’ll always be grateful for that.”

Reynolds, meanwhile, received The People’s Icon Award and shouted out his wife, Blake Lively, and their three kids in his speech,

“Quite frankly, you’re my heart, you’re my hope, you’re my happiness,” he said. “I joke that my family exhausts me but, in reality, you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve.”