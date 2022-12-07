Lizzo is for the people.

On Tuesday night at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, the “About Damn Time” singer was honoured with the People’s Champion Award by none other than her own mom.

Shari Johnson-Jefferson presented her daughter with the prize, telling the audience that Lizzo “has shown us all that we don’t have to conform to anyone’s standards in order to be happy, to be creative and to feel worthy. I know that Lizzo has literally saved lives. No one is more deserving of this honor. I am so proud of her.”

“My mama, y’all!” Lizzo said, getting on stage and hugging her mom.

“To be an icon isn’t about how long you’ve had your platform,” she said in her acceptance speech. “Being an icon is what you do with that platform. Ever since the beginning of my career I’ve used my platform to amplify marginalized voices. Tonight, I’m sharing this honour.”

Jayla Rose Sullivan, Kara Roselle Smith, Shirley Raines, honouree Lizzo, Odilia Romero, Amelia Bonow, and Chandi Moore – Photo: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

She then brought out a whole group of activists, including Mari Copeny, Shirley Raines, Yasmine Aker, Emiliana Guereca, Esther Young Lim, Felicia “Fe” Montes, Jayla Rose Sullivan, Kara Roselle Smith, Maggie Mireles Thomas, Amelia Bonow, Odilia Romero, Tarlan Rabizadeh, Sahar Pirzada, Chandi Moore, Crystal Echo Hawk, Reshma Saujani and Tamika Palmer.

The People’s Champion award was given to Lizzo to recognize her “groundbreaking contributions to music and television, as well as her commitment to championing overall diversity and inclusivity across race, gender, sexuality, and size.”