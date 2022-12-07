Olivia Wilde arrives to the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.

Olivia Wilde made sure all eyes were on her as she attended the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday night.

The actress, who reportedly called it quits with Harry Styles last month after dating for nearly two years, donned a sheer black Christian Dior gown at the bash.

Wilde teamed the daring get-up with a pair of black hot pants and a chunky black waist belt.



While at the star-studded awards bash, Wilde accepted the gong for drama movie of 2022 for her much-talked about film “Don’t Worry Darling”, featuring Styles and Florence Pugh as the lead characters.

She said on stage, “This award isn’t for me, it’s for the entire production, and it’s such an honour to accept it on behalf of our entire ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ family.

“We made this movie in 2020 when many people were not confident that audiences would ever return to theatres if they ever reopened.

“And yet more than 190 brilliant crew members showed up every single day during a pandemic to make something that they hoped that you guys would show up for. And you did show up. And we’re so, so grateful.”

Wilde added, “There are just so many people who are so integral to a movie getting made. From our PA team, to our AD department, to our COVID safety team to our janitorial staff to our transportation team to the stunt performers.

“The stand ins. All these people showed up and they worked so hard and they made so many sacrifices just hoping to make something you’d enjoy. So this award means so much to all of us and and it’s a real testament to their hard work. So this is for them. Thank you guys so so much.”