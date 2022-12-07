Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City.

Prince Harry joked it wasn’t the “date night” he was expecting as he and Meghan Markle were honoured with a human rights award at the Ripple of Hope Gala in New York City on Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were recognized at the event, held by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organization, for fighting racism.

While speaking on stage alongside RFKHR president Kerry Kennedy, Harry joked, “I’ll be honest with you Kerry, I just thought we were just going on a date night so I found it quite weird that we’re sharing the room with 1,500 people.

“We don’t get out much these days because our kids are so small and young so, this is completely unexpected,” he added, according to the Daily Mail.

Harry insisted, “But it’s nice to share date night with all of you, so thank you for coming,” as Meghan added, “Thank you for bringing me on this very special date night.”

Harry said, thanks for the award but y’all are interrupting my date night. He has zero chill whenever he gets Meghan alone😭.

Harry also praised the late RFK during his speech, sharing: “As we all face a complete and challenging time in the world, we choose the path of optimism of care for each other and our communities. We understand this honour, not about the culmination of a life’s work, but instead and in many ways for us, a beginning.

“Bobby Kennedy said, ‘Each time a man stands up for an ideal or acts to improve the lot of others or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope.'”

Meghan continued, “The enduring dream of RFK of a just and peaceful world is so much more than a simple hope. It’s a direct ask, a specific challenge, a call to action, a test of individual courage and collective spirit.

“And his appeal to humanity is as relevant today as it was in 1966 when he stood before the University of Cape Town, a place we’ve visited and hold close to our hearts. And he delivered a vision for the common good of society.

“He also said those ripples build a current which can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance.”