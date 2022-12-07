Fans are not impressed with some of the behind-the-scenes stories on “Wednesday”.

In a recent interview with NME, star Jenna Ortega revealed that she had COVID while shooting a memorable dance scene in the shows fourth episode.

“I’d gotten the song [‘Goo Goo Muck’] about a week before and I just pulled from whatever I could… it’s crazy because it was my first day with COVID so it was awful to film,” she said.

“Yeah, I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches,” she continued. “I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my oesophagus. They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result.”

She added, “I asked to redo it but we didn’t have time. I think I probably could have done it a bit better…”

Studio MGM confirmed her account, telling NME that “strict COVID protocols were followed and once the positive test was confirmed production removed Jenna from set.”

Despite that, a number of people took to Twitter to criticize the production and Ortega herself for continuing to film even as she showed symptoms of COVID.

this is a bad thing right? we all agree that this is not some "persevering through hardship" moment, its a why the fuck didn't she get sent home, she could get horrendously sick or infect others kinda moment pic.twitter.com/dBlwOf2ulr — Lily Simpson is Emotionally Dead like Twltter (@LilySimpson1312) December 3, 2022

Disappointed to learn that Jenna Ortega had COVID symptoms on set but was still allowed to film the Wednesday dance scene while she waited for her positive test result. I wonder how many people got sick? And how many people those people got sick? — Lola Méndez (@lolaannamendez) November 29, 2022

Jenna Ortega having COVID on set and working unmasked around other unmasked performers is not a flex. She should not be praised for “working while sick.” The above the line crew could’ve possibly disabled or killed someone for their irresponsibility. — v ✨🦋 (@hereisviolet) December 6, 2022

Duh. Comprehension problems aside, the thought of plying a sick person with medicine but pushing on with gruelling work sounds… sick. https://t.co/2rh4V88AU1 — inday espina varona (@indayevarona) December 7, 2022