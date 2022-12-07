Fans are not impressed with some of the behind-the-scenes stories on “Wednesday”.

In a recent interview with NME, star Jenna Ortega revealed that she had COVID while shooting a memorable dance scene in the shows fourth episode.

“I’d gotten the song [‘Goo Goo Muck’] about a week before and I just pulled from whatever I could… it’s crazy because it was my first day with COVID so it was awful to film,” she said.

“Yeah, I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches,” she continued. “I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my oesophagus. They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result.”

She added, “I asked to redo it but we didn’t have time. I think I probably could have done it a bit better…”

Studio MGM confirmed her account, telling NME that “strict COVID protocols were followed and once the positive test was confirmed production removed Jenna from set.”

Despite that, a number of people took to Twitter to criticize the production and Ortega herself for continuing to film even as she showed symptoms of COVID.