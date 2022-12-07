Rod Stewart revealed the “scary” incident that sent his youngest child to the hospital.
The 77-year-old musician’s son Aiden, 11, was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance after he collapsed during a football match for his Young Hoops Under-12s team. Stewart told FourFourTwo magazine that his son appeared to be suffering a heart attack as he went “blue and unconscious” but it turned out to be a panic attack.
“We thought my boy had a heart attack,” he told the outlet. “He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack. The lad wanted to do well, pulled on the Hoops in Scotland for his dad.”
“Another boy fell backwards and banged his head – he’s still not back,” Stewart added. “In all of my days watching football, that’s the only time two ambulances had been called.”
The “Maggie May” singer did not reveal when the incident occurred.
Stewart, who is a father of eight, shares Aiden and his brother Alastair, 17, with his current wife Penny.