Andrew Garfield has been spending some time in Toronto and fans are freaking out.

Over the past few days, the “Social Network” actor has been spotted around the city, including an appearance at Scotiabank Arena on Monday night while attending a Toronto Raptors game.

Fans were quick to point out “The Amazing Spider-Man” star in a celeb photo reel posted by the Toronto NBA team’s official Twitter account.

Garfield, 39, was also spotted at a local theatre on the weekend where he supported his friend Trevor White, who’s starring as Harry Potter in the Ed Mirvish Theatre production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Following the show, White shared a photo of himself and his wife, actress Eleanor Matsuura, posing next to Garfield on Instagram, writing, “What a special night with my bae, my bestie, and the whole ‘Harry Potter’ cast. Truly magical.”

On Twitter, Garfield’s Canadian fans have been expressing their excitement over the actor being in the 6ix.

andrew garfield is in toronto and I’m supposed to just be NORMAL ABOUT IT — eggnog spiked w liz 🎄 (@yanoforsure) December 6, 2022

ANDREW GARFIELD IS LITERALLY IN TORONTO GUYS IM SHAKING — lishy 🩰 (@ATSUMUSTOE) December 6, 2022

toronto looks good on you andrew garfield you should stay here forever 🫶 — nina♡ (@NINAFEELZ) December 4, 2022

andrew garfield is in toronto less than an hour away from me and im supposed to function normally in school — liyamml (@liyamml) December 6, 2022

Some fans are even hopeful that they’ll bump into the “Tick, Tick… Boom!” actor.

Me walking around Toronto thinking Andrew Garfield is right around the corner — Mary Jane’s dump truck ass (@maryjanesparker) December 6, 2022

Andrew Garfield’s in Toronto?? I need to meet him. — Mosun (@_mushhx) December 6, 2022

objectively i know toronto is a huge city but why am i convinced i’ll eventually run into andrew garfield — hilary 🌺 (@agarfieldski) December 6, 2022

Additionally, a Garfield fan account shared a Dec. 3 sighting of the actor that was reportedly taken in Toronto. The photo of a smiling Garfield sees him out and about in a casual outfit, sporting a red beanie.

Andrew Garfield in Toronto (3/12/2022) 😍🥰🥵💖 pic.twitter.com/hfJdIn3VeT — Andrew Garfield Fans (@adrwfld_39) December 4, 2022

It’s unclear exactly why the actor is visiting Toronto, however he seems to be having a good time!