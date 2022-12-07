Wendy Williams’ 22-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. has been evicted from his $2 million Miami apartment amid the talk show’s issues surrounding her finances.

Hunter Jr. was said to have failed to pay $70,000 in rent before being hit with an eviction lawsuit in August. He’s thought to have failed to pay his monthly rent since February, Page Six reported.

Documents obtained by the publication also show that Williams paid $100,000 upfront for Hunter Jr.’s first year in the apartment.

Hunter Jr., whom Williams shares with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter, admitted to not being able to pay the bills because his mother had been going through “some health issues,” with her finances since being placed under the court’s control.

READ MORE: Wendy Williams Addresses Marriage During First Public Appearance Since Leaving Wellness Facility

He responded in the docs, “All of this happened suddenly and all of the financial support that she always gave me stopped, including my housing.

“Even though my name is on the lease, my mom was paying, and for medical and legal reasons, she has not been able to pay the rent for the past months since the 1 year lease ended and the court has controlled her finances.”

Hunter Jr. said everything happened “very quickly and unexpectedly.”

READ MORE: Wendy Williams Is ‘Better Than Ever’ After Being Released From Wellness Facility

He also claimed he had to take a year off from school over the COVID-19 pandemic to take care of Williams.

Hunter Jr. said he’d found temporary housing and was going to be moving out of the luxury Miami apartment after the court sided with the building and kicked Hunter Jr. out on September 14.

The U.S. Sun stated Hunter Jr.’s lease started in March 2021 and ended in February 2022, with him previously agreeing to rent the apartment on a monthly basis after that.

However, the trouble started when Williams’ Wells Fargo accounts were frozen in January 2022, meaning she couldn’t get access to her bank accounts amid concerns about her health.