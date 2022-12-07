Oprah Winfrey is alright with aging.

On this week’s episode of “The Checkup With Dr. David Agus”, the TV icon sits down alongside Maria Shriver to talk about getting older and dealing with menopause.

“I think just having women re-marketing menopause as not something to fear, not something that makes you crazy,” Shriver says. “There’s that whole thing out there in the zeitgeist [that] women who are in menopause are crazy and then women are crazy in general. So think for women to kind of push up against that and therefore the stigma will go away if women feel empowered and feel like there’s not something wrong with them if they talk about these issues they’re going through.”

“Especially for Black women,” Winfrey adds. “I know we have been known for bearing a lot and being the strong ones and keep moving no matter what.”

Winfrey also talks about her experience going to a doctor for heart palpitations and having a catheter “through her artery into her heart,” which came with a risk of serious complications.

“When I went back to [my doctor] and said, ‘You know this was menopause,’ she said, ‘Well, you’re Oprah Winfrey. I wasn’t gonna have you die on me,'” she recalls.

Talking about aging more generally, Winfrey says, “The whole culture is set up to tell you that the thing that is most natural — we’re surrounded by these beautiful trees here that literally get better with age. I think we all get better with age — the culture is set up to tell us, in our particular society, that it’s the wrong thing,” Winfrey says.

She adds, “That you should be fighting it and resisting it with everything that you have, which is kind of ridiculous because in the end, aging is gonna win.”