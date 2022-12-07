Tory Lanez is feeling a bit freer.

On Monday, a judge in Los Angeles terminated the rapper’s house arrest so that he can more easily prepare for his trial, People reported.

The 30-year-old was charged with felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle after an incident in which he allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

In December 2021, an LAPD detective testified that Lanez had shouted “Dance, b**h!” before shooting Megan.

“[Megan] observed Mr. Peterson holding a firearm and then she observed him start to shoot,” Det. Ryan Stogner said. “Megan immediately felt pain in her feet, observed blood, fell to the ground and then crawled to an adjacent driveway of a residence… She described her injuries as bleeding profusely.”

Despite his release from house arrest, Lanez is still under a $350,000 bond in the case.

Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta had argued against releasing Lanez, noting that the rapper had allegedly attempted to intimidate and bribe witnesses.

“If he’s required to have a monitor on his ankle in front of jurors, I think it’s just punitive,” defense lawyer George G. Mgdesyan said. “It doesn’t serve any purpose. If he’s going to dissuade a witness, all probation is going to know is where he is. It doesn’t mean he can’t meet with that person,” he said, according to the outlet.

Opening statements in the trial are set to begin Dec. 12, and Megan is expected to take the stand during the trial to testify against Lanez.