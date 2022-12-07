A release date for the highly-anticipated second season of “Yellowjackets” has been announced.

The seven-time Emmy nominated drama series will return on March 24, 2023 on streaming and on demand for all Showtime subscribers, before making its on-air debut on March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

A 15 second teaser video was also released on Wednesday, which can be viewed in the clip above.

READ MORE: ‘Yellowjackets’ Star Sophie Nélisse Teases Incredibly ‘Graphic’ Second Season

The popular mystery series is currently in production in Vancouver.

“Yellowjackets” centres on “a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.”

“Yellowjackets” Season 2- (L-R): Nuha Jes Izman as Teen Crystal, Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty, Alexa Barajas as Teen Mari, Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna, Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie, Nia Sondaya as Teen Akilah, Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa, Steven Krueger as Ben Scott and Liv Hewson as Teen Van. — Photo: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

READ MORE: Melanie Lynskey’s Husband Jason Ritter Wants To Appear In ‘Yellowjackets’: ‘He Would Do Anything’

The survival epic and coming-of-age drama has a rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and saw an average of over 5 million weekly viewers across platforms. It was the second-most streamed series in Showtime history.

Joining season 2 as series regulars are Lauren Ambrose (“Six Feet Under”) and Simone Kessell (“Obi-Wan Kenobi”). Elijah Wood (“The Lord of the Rings” trilogy) will also serve as a season long guest arc.