Former “Grey’s Anatomy” writer Elisabeth Finch has come clean after lying about having cancer, losing her brother to suicide, and more.

The Ankler published an expose earlier this year revealing Finch’s lies. The writer then sat down with the publication in an attempt to explain herself.

She told journalist Peter Kiefer, “When you get wrapped up in a lie you forget who you told — what you said to this person and whether this person knows that thing — and that’s the world where you can get caught. I don’t have to worry about that now.”

Finch said, “What I did was wrong. Not okay. F**ked up. All the words.”

In the shocking interview, Finch revealed how the spiral of lies started after she became used to the care and support she received after she injured her knee hiking in Temescal Canyon back in 2007. According to the publication, this resulted in years of medical purgatory.

She recalled, “What ended up happening is that everyone was so amazing and so wonderful leading up to all the surgeries. They were so supportive and then I got my knee replacement. It was one hell of a recovery period and then it was dead quiet because everyone naturally was like ‘Yay! You’re healed!’

“But it was dead quiet. And I had no support and went back to my old maladaptive coping mechanism – I lied and made something up because I needed support and attention and that’s the way I went after it.

“That’s where that lie started – in that silence.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Finch, whose apparent real-life tales ended up making it into “Grey”s storylines, spoke about telling colleagues that she had been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer called chondrosarcoma in 2012.

She claimed she endured chemotherapy for two years after she started as a writer on the show in 2014, as well as stating that she lost a kidney due to the treatment, and had part of her tibia removed.

Finch even said she was forced to have an abortion because she couldn’t be pregnant while having chemo.

READ MORE: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Meredith’s House Goes Up In Flames In Heartbreaking Fall Finale

She told The Ankler: “I told a lie when I was 34 years old and it was the biggest mistake of my life. It just got bigger and bigger and bigger and got buried deeper and deeper inside me. I’ve never had any form of cancer.”

As well as telling friends and family about her supposed trauma, she also wrote about it in articles for Elle, The Hollywood Reporter and Shondaland; “Grey’s Anatomy” producer Shonda Rhimes’ production company website.

Finch insisted, “There’s a momentum that grows. Why do alcoholics keep drinking? Why do addicts keep using more and more? I think it was a lie that got completely out of control and I got out of control with it.”

Finch eventually met her now ex-wife, Jennifer Beyer, in 2019, and she ended up exposing her lies after figuring it all out.

She also told “Grey’s Anatomy” producers.

READ MORE: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Counts Down Ellen Pompeo’s Season 19 Exit In Winter Premiere Promo: ‘Let Us Toast You’

As well as all the medical lies, in 2019, Finch even falsy claimed her brother Eric, who is still alive and currently working as a doctor in Florida, had committed suicide.

She told colleagues at the time regarding her absence from the writer’s room, “I’ve been gone bc my brother died by suicide.

“He was on life support for a short while but ultimately did not survive I say this not because I need or want anything from anyone, I’m not a delicate flower or whatever, I just want people to know I’m still here, still part of the team.”

Finch told Kiefer, “I know it’s absolutely wrong what I did. I lied and there’s no excuse for it. But there’s context for it. The best way I can explain it is when you experience a level of trauma a lot of people adopt a maladaptive coping mechanism.

“Some people drink to hide or forget things. Drug addicts try to alter their reality. Some people cut. I lied. That was my coping and my way to feel safe and seen and heard.”