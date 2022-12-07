Bruce Willis was photographed sharing a sweet moment with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughter Tallulah.

On Monday evening, the former couple reunited for an intimate family dinner where they were joined by their other daughter, Scout Willis, along with the actor’s current wife, Emma Heming Willis, and their two daughters Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, 10.

Tallulah, 28, took to Instagram to share a cute snapshot of herself snuggling up to mother and Moore’s dog Pilaf. Bruce is also seen in the photo standing nearby as he and the tiny chihuahua gaze at one another.

“The laser beam communication between Pilaf and Papa is stunning,” Tallulah captioned her post, adding, “I love my parents and my family – I do I do I do!”

Scout, 31, also took to social media, sharing a few more images from the festive family gathering, including a photo of Bruce holding Pilaf in his hands while sitting next to his wife and Tallulah at the dinner table.

“Family dinner night,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Tallulah Willis, Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis — Photo: Instagram/ ScoutLaRueWillis

Scout even captured a precious moment of Bruce and Emma holding hands and caught her half-sister red-handed as she snacked on a bowl of chips, seemingly before dinner as the table setting appears untouched.

Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis — Photo: Instagram/ ScoutLaRueWillis

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis’ daughter. — Photo: Instagram/ ScoutLaRueWillis

Tallulah and Scout’s posts come nearly nine months after the blended family announced Bruce’s acting retirement due to his aphasia diagnosis. The “Die Hard” actor also shares his eldest daughter Rumer, 34, with Moore.