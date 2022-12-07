Click to share this via email

Now that she’s the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton is making some bold fashion statements with some historic jewelry pieces from the royal family’s vast collection.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, she accompanied husband Prince William to the diplomatic reception held at Buckingham Palace, hosted by King Charles.

As Hello! reports, Princess Kate was resplendent in a stunning red gown from her favourite designer, Jenny Packham, which she accented with a tiara — one with special meaning for the royal family.

That’s because that particular tiara, known as the Lotus Flower Tiara, was also once known as the Queen Mother’s Papyrus Tiara.

The diamond-and-jewel tiara wasn’t always a tiara; in fact, it was originally a necklace that the Queen Mother received as a wedding gift from her husband King George VI in 1923.

Six months later, the Queen Mother had the piece the made into a tiara, which she can be seen wearing in portraits for George’s coronation in 1937.

In 1959, the tiara was passed down to Princess Margaret, who wore it on several occasions.

The tiara was also worn by Margaret’s daughter-in-law Serena Stanhope for her wedding to David Armstrong-Jones in 1993.