The Weeknd is releasing new music for “Avatar: The Way Of Water”.

The artist released the newest teaser for the much-anticipated sequel on Wednesday, and it features a new song titled “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)”.

It’s written by The Weeknd and Produced by Swedish House Mafia along with Simon Franglen. The song aims to “speak to the epic scope, breathtaking action, and thrilling drama of the film itself” according to the press release.

“I thought I could protect you from paying for my sins / You give me strength / I would do either way / Nothing’s lost,” he sings in the 45 second teaser.

The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will also feature an original score from the Grammy Award-winning composer Franglen, who worked with director James Cameron previously on the soundtrack for “Titanic” and “Avatar”.

“Avatar: The Way Of Water” comes out on Dec. 16.