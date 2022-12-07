Actress Kim Cattrall attended the world premiere of Netflix’s “Emily In Paris” in the city of light on Dec 6. and fans cannot keep calm!

The actress shared an Instagram post with two pictures – in one she poses with Darren Star and in the other with Philip Treacy. Star is the creator of “Sex And The City” and “Emily In Paris” while in the second picture she poses with her partner of six years Russell Thomas. The 66-year-old actress captioned the post: “Thanks @starmandarren and @netflix for such a fun opening in Paris with ‘Emily in Paris’”

Fans know that the one person that can make Samantha Jones and Emily Cooper’s paths cross is Star! “They need you to make an appearance on the show,” a fan wrote in the comments thread. “Pls be in “Emily in Paris” 😍,” wrote another fan while another comment read, “Please tell us that you are making a cameo!! That would be iconic.” Many fans confessed that having Cattrall on “Emily In Paris” would be “dream come true”.

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet, when Star was asked about the possibility of Cattrall appearing on “Emily In Paris” in the future seasons, he said, “It’s a wonderful idea. Not at the moment but it would be so much fun to see that happening.”

Cattrall famously passed the option to reprise her role in “Sex And The City” Reboot “And Just Like That” after her fallout with actress Sarah Jessica Parker. Their off screen feud was written in the show with Samantha Jones moving to London.