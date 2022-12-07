Michelle Yeoh has been having her moment this year, thanks largely to her acclaimed performance in “Everything Everywhere All At Once”.

Given the Oscar buzz, Yeoh is in the midst of all the awards season hoopla that entails. “They call it a campaign,” she tells Time (for which she’s the magazine’s 2022 “Icon of the Year”), admitting, “It’s a little overwhelming.”

As Yeoh sees it, an Academy Award win is a long-overdue — not just for her own career, but for other Asian actors, who rarely get top billing in movies and when they have appeared, are usually in small and often stereotypical roles.

“It shouldn’t be about my race, but it has been a battle,” she said. “At least let me try.”

An Oscar win for Yeoh would be historic, given that no Asian woman has ever won in the Best Actress category.

“I’ve thought about it. And not just me — I feel like my full Asian community has thought about it. They come up to me and they say, ‘You’re doing it for us,’” she said.

“It’s not about needing it,” she added. “It’s that feeling that you don’t have to explain: it’s love from other people. My arms are out open.”