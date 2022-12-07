There’s no denying that Dwayne Johnson remains in peak physical condition, which he’s credited to a strict diet and grueling exercise regimen that sees him spend three to four hours in the gym, six days a week.

However, Joe Rogan is dubious that Johnson can maintain his huge physique without a little pharmaceutical assistance, something he addressed in a recent edition of his “Joe Rogan Podcast.”

As Page Six reports, Rogan was discussing disgraced fitness influencer Brian Johnson, a.k.a. “the Liver King,” who was exposed for taking steroids while claiming his massive musculature was the result of his “ancestral” raw meat diet.

READ MORE: Dwayne Johnson Walks Back Support Of Joe Rogan After Unearthed N-Word Compilation: ‘I’ve Become Educated To His Complete Narrative’

Rogan told listeners he “not surprised at all” about Johnson’s revelation that he used steroids and accused the Rock of doing the same thing.

“There’s no way you can look like that, in your 40s,” Rogan said of the “Black Adam” star. “The Rock should come clean right now.”

Rogan continued by encouraging Johnson to “make a video in response to the Liver King video. I need to talk to you because the Rock’s been lying. There’s not a f**king chance in hell he’s clean. Not a chance in hell. As big as the Rock is, at 50? He’s so massive, and he’s so different than he was when he was 30,” he added.

READ MORE: Joe Rogan Denies He’s A Republican: ‘I’m A Bleeding Heart Liberal’

“There’s a responsibility you have to people who are listening to you. If you don’t want to talk about it, that’s one thing,” Rogan said. “But if you do talk about it, there’s a responsibility you have to people listening to you and I think you have to be honest about it, which is why I’m honest about it. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with taking hormone replacement.”