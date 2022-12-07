Lana Del Rey is surprising fans with new music.

The singer announced on Wednesday her ninth studio album will be titled Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean BLVD. Along with the announcement, Del Rey released the title track today of the same name.

The track comes with a visualizer on all platforms it releases on. It’s written by Del Ray and Mike Hermosa.

The new album follows up her critically acclaimed albums Blue Banisters and Chemtrails Over The Country Club which were released last year.

The new music comes after the singer revealed her laptop with new music was stolen from her car in October.

“I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon and Schuster—which I didn’t have backed up on the cloud,” Del Rey said at the time. “And despite that, people are still able to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos.”

Despite the hiccup, she was still excited for fans to hear her new music and was confident they would enjoy it.

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd comes out on March 10.