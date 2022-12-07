Click to share this via email

Simu Liu is kicking back in a tropical paradise.

On Wednesday, the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star took to social media to reveal he was on vacation.

“Out of office, went to Anguilla,” he wrote in the caption to some photos of his stunning surroundings that he shared on Twitter.

out of office, went to anguilla pic.twitter.com/k5AtXYpPhl — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) December 7, 2022

Liu shared more information about his vacation on Instagram Story, revealing he wasn’t alone, offering a photo of a woman in aviator sunglasses who appears to be rumoured girlfriend Allison Hsu sipping a cold soda.

In subsequent posts, Liu revealed that they were vacationing at Anguilla’s posh Cap Juluca resort, featuring a photo of the resort taken from a boat, and another of its basketball court.

