“Violent Night” is winning praise for its off-kilter take on Christmas, with “Stranger Things” star David Harbour as a battle-hardened warrior Santa who takes on a band of murderous mercenaries on Christmas Eve.

That praise is also being heaped on director Tommy Wirkola, whose previous films include the equally genre-bending “Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters”, and in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter he reveals that as soon as he read the script, he knew he was the director to do justice to “Violent Night”.

“And when I read that script, the first thing I said was, ‘I was born to make this film.’It was just so up my alley, and I knew I could do the tone, the crazy action, the humour and all that stuff,” Wirkola said.

“But what was really appealing to me was the Christmas movie nature of it,” he added. “So all these things came together at the right time…”

In fact, the film’s hilarious blend of action, comedy and Christmas is already causing buzz about a sequel — something that Wirkola feels is premature to even think about.

“It sounds stupid, but I’m a big believer in not jinxing anything. I’m like, ‘Can we just wait a little bit?’” Wirkola explained.

“But, of course the writers have talked about it, and I have thrown some ideas out there,” he said, highlighting some aspects of the “Violent Night” script that didn’t make it into the movie. “We don’t see the North Pole, we don’t see Mrs. Claus and we don’t see the elves,” he said. “There were also a few ideas that we loved in the script, but we had to cut them because we couldn’t afford to shoot them.”

“Violent Night” is in theatres now.