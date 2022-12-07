Millie Bobby Brown is making a statement about unrealistic expectations of beauty standards.
On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the “Stranger Things” star shared two selfies with her 60 million Instagram followers that said a lot by saying little.
In the first, she puckers her lips while adding a filter that added long lashes and gave her skin a glow while also blurring out any imperfections.
She followed that up with a second, using no filter, revealing her natural skin tone and far shorter lashes.
In the captions for the first, she wrote, “filter.” In the second, “no filter.”