Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Millie Bobby Brown at the world premiere of "Enola Holmes 2" held at the Paris Theater on October 27, 2022 in New York City.

Millie Bobby Brown is making a statement about unrealistic expectations of beauty standards.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the “Stranger Things” star shared two selfies with her 60 million Instagram followers that said a lot by saying little.

READ MORE: Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Cuddle In Loved-Up Vacation Snap

In the first, she puckers her lips while adding a filter that added long lashes and gave her skin a glow while also blurring out any imperfections.

Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

She followed that up with a second, using no filter, revealing her natural skin tone and far shorter lashes.

In the captions for the first, she wrote, “filter.” In the second, “no filter.”