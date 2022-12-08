Celine Dion revealed she’s been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder known as stiff-person syndrome (SPS) in an emotional social media video on Thursday.

The Canadian hitmaker fought back tears as she told fans she’d been left with no choice but to cancel her upcoming European tour dates so she could concentrate on her health.

Dion apologized for taking so long to reach out to fans regarding the diagnosis, saying: “As you know I have always been an open book, and I wasn’t ready to say everything before, but I am ready now.

“I have been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and talk about everything I have been going through.”

She said the condition was “very rare” and only affects about one in a million people.

“While we are still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I have been having,” Dion told the camera.

Dion told fans that the spasms she’s been having have affected “every aspect” of her daily life, including making it difficult to walk and not allowing her to sing in the way she’s used to.

She then said that “it hurts” her to announce that she’ll have to cancel her upcoming European tour dates in February. She’s also rescheduling her spring 2023 shows to 2024 and cancelling eight of her summer 2023 concerts.

Dion insisted she’s got a great team of doctors helping her to get better, as well as thanking her “precious children” for giving her hope.

The diagnosis comes after the musician cancelled the remaining dates of the North American leg of her “Courage World Tour” back in January after suffering from “severe and persistent muscle spasms.”

