Prince Harry is sharing one of his biggest regrets.
In his new docuseries “Harry & Meghan”, the Duke of Sussex reflects on the scandal sparked when he wore a Nazi costume to a fancy dress party in 2005, when he was 20-years-old.
“It was one of the biggest mistakes of my life,” Harry says.
“I felt so ashamed afterwards,” the royal continues.
After the incident, Harry met with Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, and also met with a holocaust survivor.
“All I wanted to do was make it right. I sat down and spoke to the Chief Rabbi in London, which had a profound impact on me,” he says. “I went to Berlin and spoke to a holocaust survivor.”
Harry added, “I could have got on and ignored it and made the same mistakes over and over in my life, but I learnt from that.”
At the time, after images of him wearing the costume were published in the press, Harry made a public apology.
“I am very sorry if I have caused any offence or embarrassment to anyone. It was a poor choice of costume and I apologize,” he said.