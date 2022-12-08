A highly anticipated new docuseries shows Meghan Markle in her lowest moments.

On Thursday, Netflix premiered “Harry & Meghan”, which gives an inside look at the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, beginning when they stepped back from royal life in 2020.

“I don’t even know where to begin,” Meghan says in a self-filmed video, recorded on Vancouver Island, as newspaper headlines about their controversial decision appear onscreen.

“My job is to keep my family safe,” Harry says in another video clip. “I’m generally concerned for the safety of my family,” decrying the “level of hate that has been stirred up” against his wife and their son Archie.

Another emotional scene shows Meghan looking sad, saying, “I just really want to get to the other side of all of this. I don’t know what to say anymore,” before breaking down in tears.

“Unfortunately in not standing for something, they are destroying us,” she adds, seemingly referencing the royal family.

Harry and Meghan made the decision to step away from royal duties after years of negative tabloid attention and apparent battles within the royal family.