Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have both made sacrifices for their “great love story,” the Duke of Sussex says on their tell-all new Netflix documentary.

“Harry & Meghan” has, unsurprisingly, been hitting headlines ever since the first few episodes dropped on the streaming service on Thursday.

During the doc, Harry talks about the couple’s “great love story,” sharing of the royal family, “I think for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit in the mould, as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with,” according to the BBC.

“The difference between making decisions with your head, or your heart. And my mum certainly made most of her decisions — if not all of them — from her heart. And I am my mother’s son.”

He continues: “She (Meghan) sacrificed everything she ever knew, the freedom that she had, to join me in my world. And then pretty soon after that I ended up sacrificing everything that I know to join her in her world.”

Harry and Meghan — who share son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1 — stepped down as senior royals in March 2020 before moving to start a new life in California.

Harry says of the criticism Meghan has faced, “My job is to keep my family safe. But the nature of being born into this position… and the level of hate that is being stirred up in the last three years especially against my wife and my son, I’m generally concerned for the safety of my family.”

He insists that, as a royal, it is his “duty to uncover this exploitation and bribery that happens within our media.”

Harry tells the doc, “The direction from the Palace was don’t say anything. But what people need to understand is, as far as a lot of the family were concerned, everything that she was being put through, they had been put through as well.

“So it was almost like a rite of passage, and some of the members of the family were like, ‘My wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?’

“I said, ‘The difference here is the race element.'”

Harry, who is fifth in line to the throne, says there is a “huge level of unconscious bias” within the royals, insisting: “It is actually no one’s fault. But once it has been pointed out, or identified within yourself you then need to make it right.”

Elsewhere in the docuseries, Harry talks about his children being mixed-race, saying he’s proud and just wants to “make the world a better place for them.”

He tells the camera, “But, equally, what’s most important for the two of us is to make sure that we don’t repeat the same mistakes that perhaps our parents made.”